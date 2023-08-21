Mumbai: Hot Publicity Over AC Firms Cool Parameters

Representative photo

Mumbai: Consumer activists in city on Monday demanded that the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, Government of India (GoI), ensure that air conditioners (ACs) of Hitachi that it stated have failed energy efficiency parameters be withdrawn, their labels changed and plan of action be given on how buyers will be compensated.

The BEE on Monday came out with two newspaper advertisements in the form of notices, alerting consumers against buying two models of Hitachi ACs – split room AC and window room AC. As per the BEE notice, the split room AC failed to meet the rating of ‘3 star’, while the window room AC failed to meet the ‘5 star’ rating.

“Without certification, how did these ACs even enter the market with those labels is the question,” asked consumer activist Jehangir Gai, adding that BEE should have informed the Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) and these products that have failed efficiency standards been recalled from the market. “These days an AC is cheaper than electricity. It is the electricity bill that makes a bigger hole in the pocket. If they are not as energy efficient as they were marketed as, they will leave a permanent impact. One expects an AC to be used for say five years,” added Gai.

Split AC’s ratings were revised from ‘3 star’ in 2021 to ‘2 star’ in 2022

Gai said that the BEE website’s search engine should easily provide details and be clear and uniform on mobile and desktop when one checks any of it. When the FPJ checked the website, the split AC’s ratings were revised from ‘3 star’ in 2021 to ‘2 star’ in 2022. The window AC’s ratings were not visible on BEE’s website.

“It is not an ad but a notice because Hitachi failed in maintaining the standard. While BEE may have done a good job of alerting people to be careful, what happens to people who have already purchased these ACs? After all, those buyers were lured by misleading claims and labels,” said advocate Shirish Deshpande, chairman of Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, a consumer body.

Deshpande added, “BEE has the power to direct Hitachi to withdraw the entire stocks from market, ask for compliance to its directions and direct them to change the display of advertising material.” Besides the above questions, BEE was also asked why only Hitachi’s flawed products were mentioned. There was no response from BEE and Hitachi till the time of going to press.

