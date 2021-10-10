e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 12:51 AM IST

Mumbai: Homemaker loses ₹1.9 lakh in cyber fraud

Staff Reporter
A south Mumbai-based homemaker lost ₹1.9 lakh to a cyber fraud on Thursday. As soon as she received a message of use of her credit card on housing.com, she alerted the bank citing not making any transaction. It was later revealed that her card was hacked by an unidentified cyber fraudster. A case of cheating under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act has been registered at Gamdevi police station.

