Mumbai: Hoax Bomb Threat Call Received At RBI Customer Dare Department; Case Registered

RBI | Representative Image

Mumbai: A hoax threat call was received by the customer care department of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Maharashtra's Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, the Mumbai police have registered a case regarding the same and have initiated a probe into the same.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)