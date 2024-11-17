 Mumbai: Hoax Bomb Threat Call Received At RBI Customer Dare Department; Case Registered
According to officials, the Mumbai police have registered a case regarding the same and have initiated a probe into the same.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
RBI | Representative Image

Mumbai: A hoax threat call was received by the customer care department of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Maharashtra's Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Further details are awaited.

