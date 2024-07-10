Mumbai Hit-&-Run Case: BMC Takes Bulldozer Action Against Juhu's Global Tapas Bar; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: In a startling development coming in the investigation into the recent Mumbai hit-and-run case, BMC has initiated bulldozer action against 'Global Tapas Bar' in Juhu, where accused Mihir Shah and others consumed alcohol. Reports said that the bar's license was suspended on Tuesday, July 9, for serving liquor to 23-year-old accused. As per media reports, investigation revealed that illegal loft and kitchen extensions were made at the bar. BMC has initiated action against the structure under Section 351 of MMC Act.

BMC conducted a detailed inspection and investigation after which they had sealed the Global Tapas Bar at Juhu. The bar manager had served hard liquor to Mihir, who is still 23 years of age. The bar manager's act was found to be against Maharashtra’s legal drinking age compliance required that is of 25 years. Further, the illegally extended structures around the bar were also razed.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Illegal portion of the bar in Juhu where Worli hit and run case accused went before the accident, to be demolished by BMC. The bar was searched by Mumbai police yesterday. pic.twitter.com/CtJdYY2r8J — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024

The development comes a day after Mihir Shah was arrested for running over his BMW over Kaveri Nakhwa in Mumbai's Worli area. Kaveri Nakhwa was further dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car. Later Mihir Shah swapped the seat with his driver, and fled in another vehicle. Mihir Shah is the son of CM Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah.

On July 9, Pradeep Liladhar Nakhwa, husband of deceased Kaveri Nakhwa had broken down in tears and had strongly questioned the delay in arrest of the prime accused in the case. Speaking to PTI, he had said, "I asked him to stop, yet he didn't stop; he ran away. She (the deceased) must have been in so much pain. Everyone knows this but no one is doing anything. There is no one for the poor."