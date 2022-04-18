Mumbai: History sheeter with over 20 cases held for 2020 murder case

Mumbai crime branch Sunday arrested a 27-year-old history-sheeter in connection with a 2020 murder case. The accused identified as Amol Avte has over 20 cases registered against him and was externed from the city limits in the past.

The crime branch unit 7 officials received specific information that Avte would come to Nityanand Nagar in Ghatkopar for a meeting. The police accordingly laid a trap and arrested Avte as he arrived, upon searching, a country-made pistol and two sharp weapons were recovered from him.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Avte was involved in a murder case registered in October 2020 and has been on the run ever since. The police had then arrested five people and charge-sheeted them while Avte was shown as a wanted accused.

On October 27, 2020, the accused and his accomplices allegedly assaulted one Ambadas Salve (52) with a bamboo stick over some slum rehabilitation project related issue which led to his demise. Salve who received serious injuries in the case died the same day while he was being treated. The Vikhroli police then registered an offence of murder and criminal conspiracy and arrested five people however Avte remained wanted.

According to the police, Avte has as many as 21 cases of theft, robbery and kidnapping registered against him while Pant Nagar police station in whose jurisdiction Avte falls, had even externed him from city limits in 2018 for two years.

"A separate offence under the Arms Act was registered against Avte for illegal possession of the weapons and he was handed over to Ghatkopar police for further investigation," said Datta Nalawade Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch).

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 08:07 PM IST