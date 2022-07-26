Mumbai: History-sheeter murder leaves Kandivli on edge

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Tension prevailed in the Poisar area of Kandivli on Monday after a 30-year-old man was allegedly murdered on Sunday night. Friends and family members of the deceased gathered at the police station and the cops had to shut the gates for a short while as a precautionary measure.

According to the Samta Nagar police, the murder was committed sometime between 11.30 pm on Sunday and 6 am on Monday, when the body was seen by local residents. They informed the police and a team was rushed to the spot to conduct inquiries.

“The deceased was identified as Deepak Rajbhar, 30, a resident of the same area. Further inquiries established that there was a clash between two groups on Sunday night, during which Rajbhar's throat was slit with a dagger. He was rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission,” said an officer with the Samta Nagar police station.

The police subsequently started inquiries with local residents as well as Rajbhar's friends and family members to ascertain who he was with on Sunday night. The police are also finding out if he was involved in any disputes.

They suspect that the murder might have been the result of a turf war at a local level, as Rajbhar himself was a history sheeter with four cases registered against him.

Some local residents also told the police that Rajbhar had assaulted someone a day earlier, and that the same person returned on Sunday with a larger group to avenge the assault. The police are verifying this information.