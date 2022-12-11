Mumbai: History-sheeter mimics woman's voice, dupes jeweller of Rs1L

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 44-year-old history-sheeter has been arrested for allegedly mimicking a woman's voice and duping a jeweller of Rs1 lakh. The suspect, Manish Ambekar from Panvel, has six cases against him.

Quoting the complainant, a Matunga-based jeweller, the police said that called the complainant and introduced himself as Dr Lakshmi. Continuing his pretence, he said that he wanted to place orders but couldn't come to the shop due to old age so he requested the jeweller to visit the clinic. The suspect further tricked the complainant by asking for a favour of swapping her Rs1 lakh in the denomination of Rs2,000 notes with Rs200 and Rs 500 ones.

The jeweller agreed and sent a salesman to the clinic. Before the latter could enter the building, a man standing outside said that Dr Lakshmi had sent him and asked for the banknotes. Unsuspecting, the salesman handed over Rs1 lakh as the man said that Dr Lakshmi will pay for it. Soon after, the salesman went upstairs only to find that there was no such clinic. He came down running but the man had fled by then.

Acting on the jeweller's complaint, Matunga police Sub-Inspector Vinod Thombare scanned the CCTV footage of the area and identified Ambekar.