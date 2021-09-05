Mumbai: Highest so far: over 12 lakh Covid-19 doses in state

For the first time, Maharashtra administered over 12 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses in a single day. On Friday, until 8 pm, 12,06,327 doses were given, which is the highest so far. The previous highest was 11.04 lakh on August 23.

Meanwhile, over one lakh beneficiaries were inoculated in Mumbai on Friday at 449 centres. According to the data, 1,58,232 took the jab in 24 hours, of which 82,432 were vaccinated at civic-run centres, while 70,207 took doses at private centres.

The BMC is sharing a daily list of second dose beneficiaries with the state and Centre to press for more doses. Efforts are also being made at the ward level to raise funds for vaccines.

State immunisation officer Dr D N Patil said it all depends on the doses received from the Centre. “We have the necessary infrastructure and planning in place. Our drive depends on the number of doses supplied by the Central government,” said Dr Patil.

The senior health officer said that the pace of drives should be increased in hotspots. “The government needs to speed up vaccination as well as strictly enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour in districts that are still witnessing high case count,” he said.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 12:04 AM IST