Mumbai: High Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Killing Fellow Villager Over Demanding Money For Diwali

The Bombay High court has granted bail to a man who allegedly killed fellow villager Sitaram Khandu for allegedly demanding a Diwali in 2021.

The court was hearing a bail plea filed by Tapin Vishwakarma, 21, who was arrested on November 7, 2021, along with other accused by Hadapsar police in Pune.

According to the prosecution, on November 6, 2021, the accused were consuming liquor after 8pm. Some altercation took place between the accused and Sitaram when the latter allegedly asked for a Diwali. Following this, the accused assaulted Sitaram with a knife.

An acquaintance informed Sitaram’s brother, Tulshiram, that he was lying injured nearby. Tulshiram and Sitaram’s wife rushed him to the Sassoon Hospital. On the way, Sitaram reportedly told his brother that Tapin, Niranjan and Sherbahadur Vishwakarma had assaulted him as he asked for a Diwali.

Defense Cites Circumstantial Evidence, State Argues Confession And Physical Evidence

Tapin’s advocate Ganesh Gupta submitted that the incident took place on the spur of the moment and there was no premeditation. All the accused were consuming liquor when there was an altercation during which Sitaram was assaulted. He said that the case is of circumstantial evidence. Niranjan has been granted bail by the HC in January 2023, Gupta added.

State advocate Sameer Mangaonkar opposed the bail application stating that Tapin had told one Ramesh Vishwakarma that he had assaulted Sitaram. Also the knife and blood-stained clothes were recovered at Tapin’s instance.

Bail Granted Due to Lack of Trial Progress and No Flight Risk, Says Bombay HC

The court granted bail noting that there has been no progress in the trial. The prosecution is likely to examine 25 witnesses and the trial is likely to take a considerably long time.

Justice Madhav Jamdar further said that prima facie there is substance in the contention that the incident took place on the spur of the moment. Also, there are no criminal antecedents and the applicant does not appear to be at risk of flight.

HC has directed his release on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs25,000.