Mumbai: Hesitancy, vaccine inadequacy hit pneumonia immunisation

Representational picture | pinterest.com

As the World Health Organisation has marked the April 24-30 period as the immunisation week, state health experts pointed out that most children are deprived of the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV). For inoculating more children, the PCV – which prevents pneumonia and other infections caused by pneumococcal bacteria – was included in the universal immunisation programme in 2017. The two primary roadblocks between the vaccine and kids are unawareness and inadequate supply of vaccines.

Rise in pneumonia cases in civic and state-run hospitals

Meanwhile, the civic and state-run hospitals have witnessed a rise in pneumonia cases by 40-50% due to sudden change in temperature. A city-based paediatrician said that over 30-40 patients are coming to the outpatient department (OPD) with complaints of breathlessness, coughing, sneezing, tightness in the chest, allergy and asthma complications. “Children, elderly patients and those with underlying immunocompromised problems such as diabetes and asthma are most susceptible. Bacterial pneumonia is quite prevalent among young children, especially after sudden seasonal changes. It’s important to treat children on time before the condition gets aggravated,” the doctor said.

With newer viruses and stronger strains of the existing respiratory viruses becoming dominant, pneumonia is not just a seasonal concern anymore. State health officials said there is less awareness related to the PCV due to which parents hesitate to get their children inoculated.

Lack of awareness and inadequate vaccine supply major hurdles in PCV administration

The first PVC shot is to be administered at six weeks, while the second shot is given at 14 weeks and booster shot is given when the child is nine-month-old. While the dose is available for free under the universal immunisation programme, it costs anywhere between Rs3,000- Rs3,500 per dose in the market.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Sachin Desai said the vaccine was introduced in Maharashtra in July 2021, however, due to less awareness there are few takers of PCV. “We want more parents to ensure vaccination of their children. Since this is a new vaccine, there is a possible hesitancy and the supply issues need to be tackled too,” he said.

Dr Daksha Shah, Deputy Executive Health Officer, said that administration of PCV needs to be encouraged. “Vaccination is key to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease in children under the age of five. Despite the availability of a vaccine, parents are either unaware (of the vaccine's importance) or just ignore it,” she said.

Read Also Pune: Miracle toddler beats rare pneumonia after 150 days on ventilator