Mumbai: Here's how Dahisar based family reacts to Budget 2022

Rebate on the electricity bill, LPG gas charges, changes in the income tax rates, better media claim policy, schemes to help increase their savings were the many expectations the salaried class and middle-class families had from union Budget 2022. However, none of these was part of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2022 speech, her fourth consecutive one, leaving the middle class and upper-middle-class disappointed and disheartened.

A day after sharing their expectations from Union Budget, Mumbai based Prabhu family, reacts to the budget 2022 that was presented on Tuesday.

"The union government has been promoting a lot and encouraging Atmanirbhar Bharat, but I honestly believe that unless every citizen reaps the direct benefits of the budget, this will remain just a slogan. In all, there is nothing for the middle class and salaried class people in this years union budget. While middle class and upper-middle-class families have faced a huge dent in their household budgets due to lockdown and pandemics, the government seems to have no plan to aid them or lend a helping hand," said Ganesh Prabhu, Resident of Dahisar, who works as a Sales administration head for a private company.

Ganesh added: "While i appreciate the government's schemes on creating job opportunities. Most of the salaried class people were expecting some rebate in the income tax percentage or some financial packages to aid those families that were battered by covid 19 pandemic in the past two years. Directly or indirectly this budget has demotivated the middle class and salaried class people."

Ganesh's wife Vina Prabhu who is an HR head and PRO with a hospital in Borivali said: " While income tax rates have not been increased, there should have been rebates of some kind which directly benefitted middle class in some way. As we have been saying that the purchasing power of the middle class has been lost. There are so many expenditures but no savings. This will only create problems for the middle class."

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 07:06 AM IST