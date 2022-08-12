Mumbai: Here's how BMC has planned to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' | PHOTO: SWAPNIL SAKHARE

The Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) has distributed 41 lakhs national flags across Mumbai in last one month. It has also raised 50% of the required expenditure through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for illumination of heritage structures and buildings of Marine Drive. The civic body has received Rs. 5 crore through CSR funding to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

On the occasion of 75th Independence day, the country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' from August 13 to August 15. After the direction from the Union government, the BMC has implemented 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign throughout the city. It has also decided to illuminate heritage structures and building along the coast of Marine Drive with the Tricolour.

Earlier this week, the BMC had written to the residents living in the Marine Drive buildings urging them to illuminate their properties at their own expenses since these are privately owned properties. However, the residents resisted stating that the cost was going past Rs 1,00,000 since the BMC officials had fixed a blanket cost of Rs 1.50 lakhs for illuminating the buildings. Following which, the civic body had said that it will shell out Rs 47 lakh to get 28 buildings illuminated along the seafront.

Meanwhile on Friday, municipal Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal met donors who came forward with their CSR contributions and by issuing a statement the BMC said that Rs 24 lakhs has been raised through CSR funds, which will be used for illuminating the Marine Drive buildings.

Besides, the BMC said that all the commercial buildings like SBI and HSBC Headquarters, Air India, Trident and Marine Plaza will be bearing the cost of illuminating their buildings from their own pocket.

BMC has done tricolour illumination in 28 buildings of Marine Drive. 100 trees, 60 street light poles, 19 statues. It has erected 4500 banners, 1500 standies, 350 hoardings. It also released audio clips for creating awareness among people. It has bought 40 lakhs flags and Tata Group has given 1 lakh flags to BMC.