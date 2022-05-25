e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai

Mumbai: Helmets made mandatory for pillion riders

The rule will come into effect after 15 days, following which the traffic authorities will start taking action against violators, an official said.

PTI | Updated on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

Helmets to soon be mandatory for pillion riders | FPJ photo
Helmets to soon be mandatory for pillion riders | FPJ photo
Advertisement

The Mumbai traffic police on Wednesday issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders as well and warned of action against those who violate the rule.

The rule will come into effect after 15 days, following which the traffic authorities will start taking action against violators, an official said.

As per the notification, the traffic police have found that most two-wheeler riders in the city do not wear helmets and violate traffic norms.

At present, the traffic police impose a fine of Rs 500 on helmet-less riders or suspend their licenses.

After 15 days, the same penalty will be imposed on pillion riders found without helmets, the official said.

ALSO READ

Thane: Man kills wife in Bhiwandi after quarrel; arrested Thane: Man kills wife in Bhiwandi after quarrel; arrested
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:43 PM IST