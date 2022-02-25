Mumbai: Heavy traffic on Western Express Highway after accident

Heavy traffic is being observed on the Western express highway after an accident on Vile Parle-Santacruz stretch of the highway.

(More details awaited)

Massive accident on WEH! Traffic towards south is blocked! @mumbaitraffic — Thoughtful cardiologist (@cardiacmaniac1) February 25, 2022

Massive traffic on WEH after getting out from T2 flyover towards airport now. @traffic_mumbai pic.twitter.com/sPaikTQsZe — Suvashree (@Suvajourno) February 25, 2022

7:37am and the Vile Parle bridge on WEH near domestic airport jam packed.... Yeh hai Mumbai meri jaan!!! @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray @IqbalSinghChah2 — Rashna Merchant (@MerchantRashna) February 25, 2022

Massive accident south bound on Santacruz bridge weh, avoid that route. @RidlrMUM #Mumbai #accident — Mumbai Chaa Rajaa (@psycho_mumbai) February 25, 2022

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:00 AM IST