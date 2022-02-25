e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

Mumbai: Heavy traffic on Western Express Highway after accident

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | FPJ

Heavy traffic is being observed on the Western express highway after an accident on Vile Parle-Santacruz stretch of the highway.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
