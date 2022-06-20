e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Heavy traffic on WEH after truck rams into divider in Andheri

The truck was cleared off the divider within 2 hours after which traffic snarls on the stretch reduced considerably.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

Heavy traffic was observed on the Western Express Highway after a truck rammed into a divider near Gondivali bus stop in Andheri (East).

However, the truck was cleared off the divider within 2 hours after which traffic snarls on the stretch reduced considerably.

"The truck was cleared off the divider within 2 hours. All traffic northbound is moving quickly on #WEH #westerexpresshighway Fantastic job by our Traffic Police ! Thanks Mumbai Traffic Police," a twitter user wrote, informing about the development.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Heavy traffic on WEH after truck rams into divider in Andheri

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: 275 MLAs have cast their vote so far

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: 275 MLAs have cast their vote so far

Agnipath scheme: Indian Army issues notification for Agniveer recruitment; to begin from July

Agnipath scheme: Indian Army issues notification for Agniveer recruitment; to begin from July

MLC polls: 246 MLAs cast vote till 1 pm; role of Independents, smaller parties crucial

MLC polls: 246 MLAs cast vote till 1 pm; role of Independents, smaller parties crucial

Important to build cyber-secure India for country's development, says Amit Shah

Important to build cyber-secure India for country's development, says Amit Shah

Never sought help from Narendra Modi, never met him in Ahmedabad: PM's 'childhood friend' Abbas

Never sought help from Narendra Modi, never met him in Ahmedabad: PM's 'childhood friend' Abbas