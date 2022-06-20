Mumbai: Heavy traffic on WEH after truck rams into divider in Andheri

Twitter

Heavy traffic was observed on the Western Express Highway after a truck rammed into a divider near Gondivali bus stop in Andheri (East).

However, the truck was cleared off the divider within 2 hours after which traffic snarls on the stretch reduced considerably.

"The truck was cleared off the divider within 2 hours. All traffic northbound is moving quickly on #WEH #westerexpresshighway Fantastic job by our Traffic Police ! Thanks Mumbai Traffic Police," a twitter user wrote, informing about the development.

