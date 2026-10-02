Mumbai Healthcare Update: Wadia Hospital Launches Western India’s First Dedicated Adult Congenital Heart Disease Clinic

The new clinic will provide specialised cardiac monitoring and follow-up for adults who underwent treatment for congenital heart defects during childhood | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 2, 2026: With more children treated for congenital heart defects surviving into adulthood, Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children has launched what it describes as Western India's first dedicated Adult Congenital Heart Disease (ACHD) clinic, expecting to treat around 90-100 patients annually in the initial phase.

Need For Lifelong Monitoring

The initiative addresses the growing need for lifelong cardiac monitoring among adults who underwent surgery or catheter-based interventions for congenital heart defects during childhood.

Doctors warn that complications involving heart function, valves and heart rhythm can develop later in life, even when patients appear healthy. Studies show that around 20 per cent of children treated for congenital heart defects need further follow-up.

Currently, 15-20 adult congenital heart patients are under follow-up at the hospital. As the programme is relatively new, the hospital expects patient numbers to increase as more children treated for congenital heart conditions across Mumbai grow into adulthood and require specialised care.

Specialised Cardiac Services

The clinic will provide cardiac imaging, echocardiography, electrocardiograms (ECGs), functional assessments and arrhythmia evaluation, with access to catheter-based interventions and cardiac surgery when required.

Dr Hetan Shah said congenital heart disease differs anatomically and physiologically from heart conditions that develop in adulthood. The clinic will bring together paediatric and adult cardiologists, imaging specialists, electrophysiologists and cardiac surgeons to ensure continuity of care.

Dr Kshitij Sheth said cardiac follow-up should not end when patients turn 18, as some complications may develop silently. Regular specialist assessments can help detect changes in heart function, valves and rhythm at an early stage.

Growing Adult Patient Population

Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, said the hospital's paediatric cardiology department treats more than 1,000 children annually.

Advances in cardiac surgery, catheter-based interventions, intensive care and neonatal care have improved survival, creating a growing population of adults who need specialised congenital cardiac follow-up.

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The hospital said dedicated ACHD clinics remain a relatively new concept in India. The new programme aims to reconnect with patients treated during childhood and establish a structured pathway for lifelong cardiac care.

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