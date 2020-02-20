Mumbai: Health officials visit Dombivli unit

Thane: Officials of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, Thane division on Wednesday, visited and served a notice to Metropolitan Eximchem Pvt Ltd to close the chemical manufacturing until their inspection and safety are done. On Wednesday, safety and health officials visited the company to inspect the stock of chemicals remaining after the fire. They found that flammable chemicals and oleum chemical were kept (stored) inside the underground tank.

Officials said a big fire tragedy averted as flames could not reach the underground storage, which proved a safe place during the fire.

Reportedly, many residential complexes are situated around Dombivli MIDC. Residents demanded 4-5 chemical companies running in the area posed dangers and must be shifted to another place.

Dombivli Manpada police has not filed any case against company’s management and owner. Only the punchnama was done. Initially damage was put at crores of rupees worth of materials gutted. Dattatrey Sh­e­l­ke, the Dombivli MIDC fire officer, said, “The cooling operation has begun. Four fire engine were pressed into service.”

The firefighters said the Vallabh paper company was situated at Dombivli MIDC phase 2 area. It deals in papers, which is adjacent to Metropolitan Eximchem. Chemical drums explosion led to spread of fire in the paper company. A huge stock of paper was stored there. The entire stock went up in flames.