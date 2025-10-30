Mumbai Health Alert: Minister Hasan Mushrif Orders Urgent Action To Reduce Mortality Rate In Govt Hospitals

Minister Hasan Mushrif orders immediate steps to reduce deaths in Maharashtra’s government hospitals | File Photo

Mumbai: Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif has directed officials to take urgent steps to bring down the mortality rate in government hospitals across Maharashtra.

Taking serious note of the increasing number of deaths at St. George’s Hospital in Mumbai, the minister convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday to review the situation and initiate corrective measures.

Senior Officials Attend Review Meeting

The meeting was attended by Dheeraj Kumar, Secretary of the Medical Education Department, Director of Medical Education, as well as the Deans and Medical Superintendents of J.J. Hospital and St. George’s Hospital, along with other senior officials.

Focus On Strengthening ICU, Medicines, And Medical Equipment

During the review, Minister Mushrif instructed that adequate manpower, medical equipment, and funds must be made available on a priority basis to ensure immediate improvement in healthcare services.

He emphasized the need to increase the number of ICU beds, strengthen the availability of essential medicines and modern equipment, and prepare a comprehensive long-term improvement plan to enhance the overall quality of medical care.

Late-Stage Referrals From Private Hospitals A Major Factor

The minister observed that a significant number of patients are brought to government hospitals from private facilities at a very late or terminal stage of illness, which often contributes to a comparatively higher mortality rate in intensive care units.

Despite this, data from the Medical Education Department indicates that the overall mortality rate in government hospitals has been steadily declining between 2022 and 2025.

In 2022, a total of 2,040 patients were successfully treated and discharged, while in 2025, the number of recovered patients increased sharply to 7,407, reflecting an improvement in the healthcare system’s response and outcomes.

Inquiry, Accountability, And Specialist Deployment Planned

The department has already initiated a transparent inquiry and a robust action plan to strengthen hospital management and ensure accountability. Immediate measures are being taken to deploy specialist doctors in ICUs, ensure the round-the-clock availability of critical medicines, and facilitate the transfer of serious patients to Sir J.J. Hospital in fully equipped ambulances when required.

Comprehensive Review And Expansion Of Facilities Across Maharashtra

For long-term improvement, the government has decided to expand manpower, medicine stock, and ICU facilities at St. George’s Hospital. A comprehensive review of all government medical colleges across the state will also be undertaken to upgrade service quality and hospital infrastructure.

The mortality rate in all government medical colleges will now be reviewed every month, and the government has assured that the required funds, medical supplies, and human resources will be provided without delay.

Minister Reaffirms Commitment To Public Health Improvement

Minister Hasan Mushrif reiterated that improving healthcare services and saving lives in government hospitals remains a top priority for the state. The Medical Education Department has begun implementing strong and transparent measures aimed at improving patient safety and the overall standard of public health services in Maharashtra.

