Bombay High Court clears legal hurdles for Metro Line 4 | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro 4 that is being constructed between Wadala and Kasarvadavli in Thane by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is 49% ready. The project began in 2018.

Construction on the project hit a slow pace due to multiple factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic, indecisiveness over having its car depot, litigation, etc.

“Now, the Bombay High Court has come to MMRDA’s rescue which will help in expediting the project,” said an MMRDA official.

Read Also Mumbai: Bombay HC dismisses plea challenging Metro Line 4

Land acquisition pleas were a hurdle to Metro 4

Two writ petitions filed in the Bombay High Court on land acquisition had impacted the construction pace in mid-section.

Indo Nippon Chemical Company in 2018 and Shree Yashwant Co-operative Housing Society in 2019 filed writ petitions with the Bombay High Court stating that they were aggrieved by the alignment of Metro Line 4 and further said that the alignment was affecting their respective properties and that the entire execution and implementation of Metrowas in violation of the statutory provisions, including the Land Acquisition done under MRTP Act, 1966.

They had sought compensation of about Rs 301 crore on the basis of a private valuation report.

The Bombay High Court while passing the judgement mentioned that the petitioners unnecessarily raised larger issues questioning the authority of MMRDA in implementing Mumbai Metro 4. The petitioners under the garb of protecting and enforcing private rights of their properties have made attempts to stall and delay public projects of immense importance and this deserves imposition of cost, the court added.

“Infrastructure projects like Metro lines that MMRDA undertakes are for greater public benefits and they shouldn’t be embroiled in such legal battles which lead to delay in project delivery and cost to exchequer. We are thankful that the judiciary has ruled the case in our favour and quashed the Public Interest Litigation on merit. We can now accelerate the work,” said SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

Read Also Mumbai Metro 4: Mosque at Postal Colony to stay