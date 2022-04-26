Mumbai: HC grants pre arrest bail to Gunaratan Sadavarte in 2020 FIR

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte in an FIR registered against him in Pune in 2020. Justice Vinay Joshi granted him pre-arrest bail against surety of Rs 25,000. The HC has directed him to cooperate with the investigation. The prosecution argued that the advocate was not cooperating with the investigation and was not giving voice samples.

An FIR was registered against Sadavarte for making certain objectionable remarks during a debate on a television channel with regard to Maratha reservations. He had filed a petition challenging the reservation granted to Maratha community by the state government.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 08:42 PM IST