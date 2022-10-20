Mumbai: HC gives last extension to finalise report on implementation of fire safety rules

Bombay HC gives last extension to finalise report on implementation of fire safety rules | Representative Photo

The Bombay High Court on Thursday gave a last chance to the four-member committee, headed by former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Pravin Pardeshi, to finalise its report on the implementation of the 2009 draft Fire Safety Rules and Regulations for buildings and structures vulnerable to man-made disasters.

In August, the government had sought two months for the committee to submit its report, which was granted.

However, on Thursday, the government sought three more months, which the court refused.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar asked the committee to “speed up its process” and submit the report by the end of December 2022.

“Beyond this, no further extensions will be given,” said the bench adding, “We expect the committee to meet and complete the exercise of finalizing the report by the end of the year.”

Government counsel Hiten Venegaonkar informed the court that the committee held its meeting on two occasions since the court directions.

The HC was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by advocate Abha Singh in 2019 seeking directions to the government for the issuance of the final notification on the Special Regulations for buildings vulnerable to man-made disasters in the Development Control Plan and Regulations (DCPR) 2034.

The plea prays that apart from the high rises, the National Building Code of India should be adopted for all schools, as directed by three Supreme Court.

Singh’s advocate Aditya Pratap said that they were informed about the first hearing of the committee, which he and the petitioner attended. The committee has sought further details of the suggestions submitted by Singh.

The HC has asked Singh and her advocate to submit the detailed suggestions in the first week of November to the committee. The HC has kept the PIL for hearing on January 6, 2023.

Following HC order, a government resolution (GR) was issued appointing the committee and eight-point reference were given to them. The committee has been tasked with modifying the rules as per the unified DCPR. It has been asked on what basis would the rules be applied and measures for its surveillance. Also, it has to suggest measures to protect buildings from bomb blasts and measures to evacuate people from buildings in case of emergencies. Besides, the committee has to recommend steps to apply the unified DCPR to the existing buildings.