Mumbai: HC Condemns Unconstitutional Effects Of Law & Rules; Says They Have To Go

Bombay High Court | PTI

No matter how laudable or high the motives are while framing rules, if the effect of a rule or law is unconstitutional then it has to go, said the Bombay High Court on Thursday. It further remarked that the Union Government had not explained the need for an amendment to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to identify and act against fake news.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the amended Rules which empowered the Centre to identify fake news against the government on social media.

The petitions filed by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, the Editors Guild of India and the Association of Indian Magazines sought directions against the framing of the rules by calling them arbitrary, unconstitutional. The plea contends that it would have a "chilling effect" on the fundamental rights of citizens.

Is the government parent or nanny?

Senior counsel Anvroz Seervai, appearing for Kamra, argued that the Rules were a way of the Union government saying “it’s my way or the highway”. “The government is saying we l will ensure that the social media covers only what we (government) want and what we will say is the truth and everything else is censored,” argued Seervai.

The counsel questioned the government in assuming the role of parents or nanny by bringing in such a rule which showed that it doubts the citizens’ intellect.

“Are the citizens of this country to be treated in such a manner that the government has a low opinion of their intellect of reasonableness, their discernment, that they need to be treated by a nanny state? Does the government have so little faith and confidence in the public that they actually have to tell the court that they are in the role of parents patriae (parents of state)?” asked Seervai.

Arguing that the Rules were violative of the fundamental rights of citizens, Seervai said that the court should consider whether the effects of the same were unconstitutional.

PIB has been keeping a tab on fake news

Justice Patel remarked, "No matter how laudable or high the motives are, if the effect is unconstitutional then it has to go.” The judge further noted that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has long been keeping a check on fake news, as admitted by the Centre.

"Whenever PIB issues a clarification, every news channel and paper carries it,” said Justice Patel. He added, “ We have not got any clarification from the Centre why now this structure needs to be changed. If this structure was working well, why does it require an amendment? That is what we want to know, but the affidavit filed by the Centre is silent on it.”

The court further said that all this would not have been required during the print days.

"The power and reach of technology and the internet is beyond imagination. The government cannot do without the internet as that is where they carry out their business. But it comes with its limitations. This is more like the fear of the unknown," Justice Patel said.

The government cannot take over the role of a judge to ascertain the veracity of any information available on social media, Seervai said. “The social media is the place where several people like comedians, threaten groups, socially disadvantaged groups and even journalists who have been shunned and hounded from conventional sources of media and who do not get a platform. And whose only means of communication is through social media,” argued Seervai.

Social media has opened a channel for not just expression of views but even for receiving information.

“Information leads to an informed decision and misinformation leads to a misinformed decision,” said Seervai adding, “Otherwise we would still be saying that the earth is flat. We would believe the world was created in seven days.”

Seervai added that the intermediaries are big corporations running social media applications and they are least concerned with the information they host.

The bench then remarked that when the intermediaries are not concerned with the content then they would just comply with the direction from the government.

The HC will continue hearing arguments on Friday.

The Union government, on April 6, promulgated amendments to the IT Rules by adding a provision for a fact-checking unit to flag fake, false or misleading online content related to the government.

The government had assured the HC earlier that it will not notify the fact check unit till July 10.