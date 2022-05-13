Mumbai: HC adjourns hearing in Adani Ports plea

The Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (Adani), a multi-location port developer and operator, challenging the disqualification of their bid to June 9.

A vacation bench of justices AK Menon and NR Borkar adjourned the hearing after Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) informed it that it has extended the date for submission of proposals for upgradation of its container in Navi Mumbai.

Adani had challenged the disqualification of their bid in connection with the tender issued by the Board of Trustees of JNPA for upgradation of its container terminal in Navi Mumbai.

The tender issued was a global invitation of Request For Qualification (RFQ) calling for application from interested persons for the upgradation, operation, maintenance and transfer of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal through a public private partnership (PPP) for a concession period of 30 years.

