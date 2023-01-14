Mumbai: Mumbai: HBT clinics looking to expand services; BMC to hire BAMS doctors | File pic

Mumbai: To widen the scope of the Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) clinics, the BMC is now looking for BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) doctors and outreach service professionals. It's also hunting for auxiliary nurses and midwives (ANM). Currently, there are MBBS and MD doctors who examine patients at the 66 HBT clinics where till now more than two lakh people have been treated. The civic body targets to open 100 more clinics by Jan 26.

In its 2022-23 budget, the BMC had announced plans to open 227 HBT clinics on the lines of Delhi’s ‘mohalla clinics’ or community clinics. The HBT clinics aim at providing basic medical treatment along with diagnostic and pathological treatment facilities, including X-Ray and ECG services, free of cost to Mumbaikars.

BMC launched 66 clinics and polyclinics from Oct 2022

From October 2, 2022 the civic body launched 66 clinics and polyclinics in a phase-wise manner. Currently, HBT clinics have MBBS doctors and polyclinics have gynaecologists, paediatricians, dermatologists, physicians, and dentists.

But now, for outreach services, the BMC is looking for contractual BAMS doctors for which they are ready to pay Rs 42,000 a month. And, ANMs will get Rs 22,000 a month. Those with experience working in Covid situations will be given preference.

Newly appointed doctors to reach out public and follow-up patients' health

BMC Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare said that these doctors will be appointed at the HBT clinics but their work will not be to examine patients. In particular, they will reach out to the public with community health workers and follow-up patients who are suffering from diabetes and blood pressure.

According to the BMC's Health Department, an average of 100 patients visit the HBT clinics daily for treatment while 40-50 patients are examined at the polyclinics every day.

“The HBT clinic will handle common ailments, but if the problem is severe then patients will be referred to the nearest HBT polyclinic, said the official, adding that the polyclinics, too, are looking forward to hiring ENT specialists, ophthalmologists, physiotherapists, etc.