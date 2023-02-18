e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Hawk-eyed immigration official catches man with fake passport

Mumbai: Hawk-eyed immigration official catches man with fake passport

While checking the documents, the official noticed that the passport showed his age as 38 years but he appeared much aged.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Hawk-eyed immigration official catches man with fake passport | Representative pic
Mumbai: A male passenger allegedly trying to travel to the United Arab Emirates on a fake passport was caught by an alert immigration officer.

While checking the documents of Mallaih Mykala, the official noticed that the passport showed his age as 38 years but he appeared much aged. Further scrutiny revealed that Mykala managed to get a passport by submitting false information after he was blacklisted by an Arab country during his job stint there. He was subsequently arrested by the Sahar police.

