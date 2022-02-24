Mumbai: Haryana resident arrested over threat call received by Israeli consulate

A Haryana resident has been arrested in connection with a threat call received by the Israeli consulate on February 21.
A person has been arrested in connection with a threat call received by Israeli consulate on Feb 21, Monday. The accused is a resident of Haryana: Mumbai Police— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022
Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
