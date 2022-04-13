Mumbai: Harbour line, Trans Harbor line Panvel-bound trains running late

Panvel-bound local train services on Harbour line and Trans Harbor line were hit today.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, Mumbai, Shivaji M Sutar on his Twitter updated about the restoration work.

"Harbour line and Trans Harbor line Panvel bound trains are running late. The location box restoration work has been completed at 7.05hrs," Shivaji M Sutar tweeted.

"Location box having signalling items near track at Panvel km 48/13 and cables have been damaged and by miscreants. Signalling system near Panvel got disturbed and trains were running on paper authority from early morning," he said in another tweet.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 08:57 AM IST