Mumbai: Harassed by neighbours, woman & 7-yr-old son jump off building

A 44-year-old housewife ended her life, along with her 7-year-old son, on Monday morning. The woman, identified as Reshma Trenchil and her son were staying in a rented apartment on the 12th floor of Tulipia Building in Chandivali’s Nahar Amrit Shakti residential complex. According to the police, the woman took this drastic step after she was allegedly harassed by one of her neighbours.

At around 2.30am on Monday, the building’s watchman found Reshma and her son lying in a pool of blood in the garden, following which he alerted the residents and police. After reaching the spot, they were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival. Police also found a suicide note, where Reshma had accused Ayub Khan and his family of harassment, which allegedly drove her to suicide.

The police said that Reshma and her husband, Sarat Mulukutla, had moved in a rented apartment in the building just two months ago. Sarat, who was a chief business officer for an online trading company, allegedly had a few differences with one of the neighbours. However, recently Sarat died of Covid, after which Reshma went into depression.

“Reshma lost both her in-laws to Covid in May. Her husband who had gone to perform the last rites also contracted the virus and succumbed to it,” the official said.

A police official said that Khan’s family had registered a non-cognisable offense against Reshma and her family in the last couple of months, following which police had counselled both the families.

Meanwhile, the Saki Naka police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the family. A case has been registered under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made yet.

The officer said that there are no relatives who can claim Reshma and her son’s body in India and her brother was on his way from the US to perform the last rites.