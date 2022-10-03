Mumbai: Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar visits BMC HQ to review infrastructure work in city

e-Paper Get App
He also ensured that he will play the role of middleman between BMC and the state government for the smooth functioning of development work in Mumbai.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Photo: File
Newly appointed Guardian Minister of Mumbai City Deepak Kesarkar visited BMC headquarters at CST and took a review of ongoing infrastructure and development work in Mumbai.

The meeting was attended by BMC administrator and commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal along with all four Additional Municipal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners.

Initially, Chahal had given a representation of the ongoing infrastructure work in the city.

Speaking about the development of the city under BMC and the Maharashtra government, Kesarkar said, "BMC does provide civic amenities to citizens. BMC also has expert and technical staff. So, every possible effort needs to be taken for the improvement of the city."

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC invites tender for maintenance of quick response vehicles
article-image

