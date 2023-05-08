 Mumbai: Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar to hold 'janta darbar' from Wednesday
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar to hold 'janta darbar' from Wednesday

Mumbai: Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar to hold 'janta darbar' from Wednesday

Kesarkar’s counterpart in the Mumbai Suburbs, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, has conducted nine such programmes across nine ward offices in Mumbai suburban district in the past one month.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra School Education minister Deepak Kesarkar | ANI

Considering the demand of the party workers, Mumbai Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar is all set to begin ‘janta darbar’ from Wednesday. The initiative is aimed at interacting with citizens and resolving their grievances expeditiously. The first ‘janta darbar’ will be held at the conference hall of the BMC’s C ward office at Chandanwadi, Marine Lines. On Thursday, Kesarkar will meet citizens at the conference hall of the BMC’s D ward office at Grant Road West. His office has appealed to the people to present their suggestions or grievances at the meetings.

Lodha has already conducted 9 such programmes

Kesarkar’s counterpart in the Mumbai Suburbs, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, has conducted nine such programmes across nine ward offices in Mumbai suburban district in the past one month.

Kesarkar's decision after complaints by party workers

The BJP has been actively reaching out to people, however, its partner in the state government, Shiv Sena, is missing in action. Hence, party workers complained about it to the leadership, after which Kesarkar's 'janta darbar' was ideated, party sources said.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Minister Deepak Kesarkar advises schools to prepone summer vacations amid heatwave
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar to hold 'janta darbar' from Wednesday

Mumbai: Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar to hold 'janta darbar' from Wednesday

Thane Crime: Man tortures and kills 12-year-old sister over suspected love affair

Thane Crime: Man tortures and kills 12-year-old sister over suspected love affair

Mumbai: 'Expedite redevelopment projects', Devendra Fadnavis directs officials

Mumbai: 'Expedite redevelopment projects', Devendra Fadnavis directs officials

Thane: Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation to hold guidance camp for residents of dangerous buildings

Thane: Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation to hold guidance camp for residents of dangerous buildings

Maharashtra: Telecom department to use AI to weed out fraudulent numbers

Maharashtra: Telecom department to use AI to weed out fraudulent numbers