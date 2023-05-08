Mumbai: Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar to hold 'janta darbar' from Wednesday

Maharashtra School Education minister Deepak Kesarkar | ANI

Considering the demand of the party workers, Mumbai Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar is all set to begin ‘janta darbar’ from Wednesday. The initiative is aimed at interacting with citizens and resolving their grievances expeditiously. The first ‘janta darbar’ will be held at the conference hall of the BMC’s C ward office at Chandanwadi, Marine Lines. On Thursday, Kesarkar will meet citizens at the conference hall of the BMC’s D ward office at Grant Road West. His office has appealed to the people to present their suggestions or grievances at the meetings.

Lodha has already conducted 9 such programmes

Kesarkar’s counterpart in the Mumbai Suburbs, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, has conducted nine such programmes across nine ward offices in Mumbai suburban district in the past one month.

Kesarkar's decision after complaints by party workers

The BJP has been actively reaching out to people, however, its partner in the state government, Shiv Sena, is missing in action. Hence, party workers complained about it to the leadership, after which Kesarkar's 'janta darbar' was ideated, party sources said.

