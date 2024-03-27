 Mumbai: GST Issues Notice To 50 Plus Importers Over Irregularities
The additional tax demand is over the storage of products at warehouses different from the actual place of supply by importers of perishable agricultural commodities.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
Image used for representational purpose only | Representative Image

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) department has served notices to over 50 importers of spices, dry fruits, processed food and poultry seeking additional payments of an estimated Rs 1,000 crore.

The additional tax demand is over the storage of products at warehouses different from the actual place of supply by importers of perishable agricultural commodities.

The importers were warned of cancellation of registration for failure to register temporary storage warehouses under GST provisions that require registration of place of supply.

The importers use temporary warehouses close to a port and specialised cold storage units for further supplies to domestic customers.



