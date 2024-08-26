Mumbai: GSB Seva Mandal At King's Circle Shells Out Whopping ₹400 Crore As Insurance Cover For Its Pandal, Breaking 2023 Record

The Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal's Mahaganpati at King's Circle | Sources

India's richest Ganpati Mandal, the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal's Mahaganpati at King's Circle, has insured its Ganeshotsav pandal for Rs 400 crores, breaking its record of Rs 360 crores in 2023.

The pandal's Lord Ganesha idol is decorated with more than 66 kgs of gold ornaments, more than 325 kgs of silver, and other precious items, mostly donated by devotees, said Amit Pai, chairman and spokesperson of GSB Seva Mandal.

The insurance covers various risks, including theft, fire, and earthquake. The policy also covers the pandal, fixtures, devotees, priests, and workers, including cooks, security guards, and valet parking assistants. "Gold and silver prices have increased. It all depends on that," said Mangesh Kadam from New India Insurance Company Ltd., which insured the pandal. The company has also provided insurance for the Lalbaugcha Raja in Parel, another popular Ganesh pandal.

The King's Circle event, organised by the GSB community, is the 70th annual celebration. The festival will begin on September 5 with the unveiling of the deity in a ceremony called 'Virat Darshan'. Ganeshotsav begins on September 7 and will continue till September 11.

The Mahaganpati is popularly called 'Navsala Pavnara Vishwacha Raja' by devotees as it is believed that the deity answers their prayers with miracles and blessings. Rituals like puja, archana, seva, and annadan are performed round the clock according to Rigveda and the GSB traditions. On average, devotees book more than 60,000 pujas and other rituals during the festival. The annadan seva of prasad bhojan or sanctified food served on banana leaves, attracts more than 1,00,000 devotees.

"As you enter the pandal, you will see Lord Mahaganapati from the first few steps and feel that he is looking at you. You will also feel the essence of positivity, divinity, blessings, and serene devotion there in the environment," said Pai. "People have shared their traditional and cultural experience of divine blessings, divinity, miracles, serenity, positivity, and peace."

The pandal tries to be environment-friendly, with an idol made of natural clay or shadu mati, grass, and natural colours. The pandal will also eliminate the use of paper and plastic, replacing the printed receipts with digital acknowledgments, said Pai. The pandal had created a QR Code for this purpose.