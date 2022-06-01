Mumbai: GRP to register FIRs against trespassers killed while crossing railway tracks

File

In a bid to curb track crossing, the Government Railway Police (GRP) have started registering offences against trespassers who died while crossing tracks, reports from TOI stated.

As per the GRP, the registration of offences against the deceased will minimise the possibility of compensation being awarded to the next of kin.

However, many activists have stated that the move may come across as insensitive and the focus should be on creating better infrastructure for commuters.

The railway administration and security forces have been trying to fight the menace of dangerous trespassing on railway premises, especially on the tracks, to curtail accidents.

In 2021, 1114 trespassers were killed in the suburban section.

"Despite the COVID-19 restrictions total 1752 deaths reported on tracks in Suburban section of CR and WRs Mumbai divisions including 277 deaths falling from the running trains" said an officer of GRP adding that over 60 percent i.e. 1114 deaths occurred due to trace passing in 2021.

Maximum number of tracepassing death-164- reported in between Kalyan- Kasara/ Badlapur section followed by 133 in Thane section - between Mulund to Mumbra. Similarly 107 deaths reported due to tracepassing in the Kurla section of CR.