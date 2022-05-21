Mumbai GRP recovers 52 stolen phones from UP and West Bengal worth Rs 8.14L

At least 52 Local commuters of the city can hope to get their stolen phones back after the Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered these stolen phones from UP and West Bengal and arrested the perpetrators.

"Two special teams, one in UP and the other in West Bengal were sent for the recovery of stolen mobile phones and they have returned with 52 phones valued approx Rs 8.14 lakh," said an officer of Mumbai GRP, adding that out of these 52 phones, 17 belong to the Kurla GRP jurisdiction and 10 belong to thane GRP jurisdiction.

Similarly, six recovered mobile phones belong to Borivali GRP jurisdiction, four each belong to Vasai, Dadar, and CSMT GRP jurisdiction respectively. The rest three recovered phones belong to Wadala GRP and one each belongs to Kalyan, Karjat, Vashi and Bandra GRP.

FIR regarding the theft of phones was registered in the above GRP police stations.

"In the wake of the several snatching and robberies of mobile phones, a special team was formed. The team put the stolen phones on electronic surveillance and found that many of them are acting out of Mumbai. During the investigation, it found that these 52 phones were active in UP and West Bengal," said a senior officer of GRP.

Around 3,800 mobile phones of train commuters, which were stolen between 2018 to 2021, are traced out but have not been recovered yet.

To recover phones, not only special teams were formed, but a special fund was also arranged to complete the task," said an official.

Most of these stolen phones of local commuters are being used in other states of the country as well as the rural parts of Maharashtra.

Saturday, May 21, 2022