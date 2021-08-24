Mumbai: Group of runners robbed of Rs 9L in Vikhroli

A group of runners were robbed of their valuables that were kept in their cars at Vikhroli on Sunday. The victims had parked their cars along the Eastern Express Highway when the thieves broke into them and decamped with mobiles and other valuables. The thieves also used one of the victim’s ATM card and withdrew Rs 9.5 lakh from his account.

On Sunday, the group had gathered at 7am at JVLR bridge. “We have been running here for the last seven years. As the service road on the EEH is wide enough, we run here. Since we cannot carry our mobiles and other valuables while running, we leave them behind in the car. We have been doing this every day. However, on Sunday when we returned, we were shocked to find our car windows broken. Cash, seven mobiles and other valuables were stolen,” said one of the runners.

“We approached the Vikhroli police who registered a case. At 12.30 pm, I accessed my bank account only to find Rs 9.5 lakh been withdrawn from it,” said Rajesh Aerat, another victim.

Senior inspector of Vikhroli police station Shubhada Chavan said investigations are underway.

Aerat had recently broke his FD and had deposited the money in the account for his daughter’s studies. However, the thieves managed to change his ATM pin and withdraw the money.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:39 PM IST