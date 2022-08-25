Mumbai: Gross violation of norms at Deonar abattoir, alleges PETA

Deonar abattoir |

Mumbai: During a visit to the Deonar slaughterhouse it was found that sheep, goats and buffaloes traded from other states were slaughtered with cruelty in gross violation of animal protection laws, alleged activists of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

In a letter written to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, they have demanded an investigation into the matter and appealed to the citizens to stop eating meat and save animals' lives.

Around 1.45 lakh goats and sheep and 10,000 buffaloes were traded from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in July when the PETA team visited the slaughterhouse.

The findings of the investigation include buffaloes were killed in front of other buffaloes, they weren't stunned before being killed which is mandatory under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

This means that their throats were cut with a knife while they were still conscious and able to feel pain. And the Transport of Animals Rules, 1978, were also found to be frequently violated, alleged the PETA activists.

The workers did not check whether the animals were dead before beginning the process of peeling off the buffaloe's skin. Workers handled the slaughtered animal's body parts with bare hands and walked on blood-soaked floors barefoot.

Animals were removed from trucks in a cruel manner, resulting in serious injuries to goats and sheep.

Addressing a press conference PETA India manager of Vegan projects Dr Kiran Ahuja said, “We have sent letters to senior officials of the state government, Mumbai police and the BMC authorities in 2019. We had demanded immediate inspections of the slaughterhouse and enforce laws regarding animal transport and slaughter at the facility. But nothing happened.”

Hiraj Laljani, media and celebrity projects coordinator said, “In this technologically advanced age , it’s easy to find vegan options for meat and leather. We appeal to the public to show mercy to animals by being vegan.”