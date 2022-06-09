Mumbai: GPS tracking system made mandatory for vehicles supplying nutritious food | Pixabay

Thane: The finance department of the Maharashtra government on June 8, 2022, passed a decision making a GPS tracking system mandatory for all the government vehicles supplying nutritious food for the beneficiaries. Also, a database of all beneficiaries of nutrition, various concessions and personal benefit schemes in the district has been prepared and it has been directed to be attached to Aadhar by the end of December 2022.

The state government has implemented various concessions and personal benefit schemes for nutrition through the department of tribal development, social justice and special assistance, other backward classes, minority development, skills development and entrepreneurship, school education and sports, higher and technical education, medical education and medicine, and women and child development. Measures have been taken to ensure that children as well as other disadvantaged sections of the society remain in the mainstream of various welfare state schemes and no eligible beneficiary is deprived of benefits.

An official from the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection said, "All departments have been instructed to immediately start the process of updating the master database in their department and attach it to the database base of all the beneficiaries of individual benefit schemes. GPS tracking system has been made mandatory for vehicles supplying nutritious food and similar items by the end of December 2022. Instructions have been given to complete the process of linking the names of all the beneficiaries related to nutrition with the Aadhar cards by the end of December 2022. Departments should complete the process of updating the Master Database by the end of December 2022 with the help of web-based application for their registration and daily attendance to ensure that all students regularly attend school and college. Funding of the scheme will be disbursed from 1st January 2023 onwards as per the daily attendance records keeping the master database attached to the Aadhaar of the beneficiary students."

The officials further added, "In order to ensure that no student eligible for scholarship is deprived of benefits, instructions have been given to deposit the scholarship in the student's account through DBT from 01 January 2023 by attaching the scheme to all the departments related to the scholarship."