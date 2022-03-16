Mumbai: Govt to take up Transit-Oriented Development model for area around Metro Rail, here's what TOD means

The government is looking at exploiting redevelopment of residential or commercial space around the Metro rail into not just transforming the area but also looking at the possibility of churning revenue in the long run. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has asked the state government to work out something called transit-oriented development (TOD) on the Andheri (E)-Dahisar (E) Metro-7 that will be partly opened along with one half of D N Nagar-Dahisar Metro-2A. This comes at a time when a 1 percent Metro Cess is likely to be applicable on any property purchased from April 1.

This will mean that there shall be a holistic development with growth centres around Metro rail and become a hub for multiple modes of transportation, but it will also help the planning body for Mumbai and its metropolitan region in generating revenue. Through TOD, the land prices next and around the Metro stations for both commercial and residential construction, will attract high rates and floor space index (FSI) and thus the government could indirectly fetch higher returns.

According to sources, there are many old buildings and newer ones near the Metro corridor, that are undergoing construction or planned for redevelopment. A wholly planned TOD can not only ease the commute for people but also exploit higher monetary returns through revenue models as people will be ready to pay more for these properties closer to Metro lines.

The radius from the Metro-7 line on whom this development charge has been proposed is not decided though it could be 200-250 meters. The MMRDA authorities claim that the government could decide how much of the revenue generated from TOD can go to MMRDA for funding future projects as part of the non-fare revenue box.

“We have written a letter to the Maharashtra government asking them to implement TOD, initially on the Metro-7 corridor. There are several buildings that are up for redevelopment and we could certainly look at a holistic development with good returns from it,” said a senior official from MMRDA.

The nitty-gritty of how the whole thing will work is being worked out. The authorities claim that developers sell their properties advertising the distance of the proposed building to the Metro rail line which then inflates real estate prices.

This will also align multi-modal integration through seamless travel, provide adequate footpaths, cycle tracks, drop-off/ pick-up bays for buses, feeder modes, autos/taxis, private vehicles, landscaping and station area beautification with urban street furniture, lighting, signages, etc. in the influence area of Metro stations. The MMRDA has proposed TOD at 30 stations on the Metro Line 2A (Andheri W- Dahisar) along Link Road and 7 (Dahisar E–Gundavli) along the Western Express Highway.

What is Transit-Oriented Development (TOD)?

It integrates land use and transport planning and aims to develop planned sustainable urban growth centres, having walkable and livable communes with high density mixed land use. Citizens have access to open green and public spaces and at the same time transit facilities are efficiently utilized.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 06:00 AM IST