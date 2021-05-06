Mumbai: Govt sets up panel to publish state-level IIP

The Maharashtra government will soon start publishing the state level index of industrial production (IIP) on the lines of the Government of India. This is done as per the recommendations of the National Statistical Commission. The government on Thursday has set up a committee headed by the Director of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics to kick start the process.

The IIP number measures the industrial production for the period under review, usually a month, as against the reference period. IIP is a key economic indicator of the manufacturing sector of the economy. Manufacturing sector contributes 32.7 per cent to the gross state domestic product.

The Planning Department deputy secretary Pradnya Mahale in the government notification issued on Thursday said that the government had tried to publish state level IIP but with the guidance from the National Statistical Commission the concerned officers and employees from the Directorate Economics and Statistics were given special training at the Pune based Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration. Even though the Directorate has compiled the state level IIP but it could not be published for want of information with regard to some undertakings.

The Directorate has recently launched a web portal to develop a state level IIP. The Directorate is currently engaged in the compilation of data from the concerned undertakings through the district level general managers of the Directorate of Industries. They will be appointed as the statistical officers.

A Planning Department Officer told FPJ, “The seven-member committee headed by the Director of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics will review, coordinate and timely release of the state level IIP. The committee will recommend improvements in the functioning of the web portal and implement best practices in the publication of the state level IIP.’’

He said the committee will take into account the lack of response from closed industrial units, change in the production system and shifting of the manufacturing unit and assess the weight of these items while finalising the IIP. The committee will suggest changes accordingly.