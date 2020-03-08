Mumbai: Govt plans two city-rural road schemes worth Rs 2,501 crore

Mumbai: The government in it's budget outlay has laid emphasis on infrastructure development across the state. This allocation is besides the Rs 2 lakh crore transport infrastructure projects currently under various stages of implementation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the rest of Maharashtra.

The state government has proposed Rs 3,500 crore to complete the Konkan Marine Highway in three years, Rs 15,000 crore ring road of 170 km to divert the traffic entering the Pune city from outside. The government will launch the construction of 40,000 km of road under Rural Road Development Scheme with an outlay of Rs 1,501 crore and Urban Road Development Scheme of Rs 1,000 crore in 2020-21.

DCM Ajit Pawar said the financial restructuring of the Rs 55,000 crore Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Express way has saved the interest outgo following the allocation of Rs 8,500 crore. Krishi Samruddhi Kendra at 20 places along the Samruddhi Express way will also be developed to generate more revenue for the state.

The Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad Metro project will be extended with the development of new lines from Shivaji Nagar to Shewale Wadi, Maan to Pirangut, expansion of Vanaj to Ramwadi metro up to Chandani Chowk-Vanaj-Ramvadi-Wagholi. The government has proposed an outlay of Rs 1,656 crore for the same.

The government has granted an in principle approval to start tourist and passenger transport from Mira Bhayander to Dombivli on Vasai-Thane-Kalyan route under the National Waterways scheme.

The government will provide Rs 500 crore to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to purchase new 1600 luxurious buses replacing old ones. An outlay of Rs 200 crore is proposed. Another Rs 200 crore is proposed for the modernization of MSRTC bus stations.