Mumbai: Govt initiates probe against Uddhav Thackeray and family

Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Mumbai: In what could spell trouble for former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court on Thursday it has initiated preliminary enquiry against the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and his family following a complaint alleging that they hold disproportionate assets (DA).

A division bench of Justices Dheeraj Thakur and Valmiki Menezes is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe by Central agencies against the family for allegedly owning assets beyond their known sources of income.

The PIL was filed by Gouri Bhide, 38, whose family was in the publishing business like the Thackerays, who publish Marmik magazine and the daily Saamna. Ms Bhide had prayed for a thorough and impartial probe by the CBI and the ED.

After a brief hearing in the morning session,the bench reserved the PIL for order. However, public prosecutor Aruna Kamat Pai mentioned the PIL in the afternoon sessions to inform the court about the state government’s stand.

Ms Bhide, who had earlier sent a letter to Mumbai Commissioner of Police regarding her allegations, said she had not been informed about any such inquiry.

Earlier, counsels for Thackerays, Aspi Chinoy and Ashok Mundargi, had opposed the plea calling it “absolutely bereft of any material” and filed purely on“assumptions”.