Mumbai: Governor Koshyari appoints Birendra Saraf as the new Advocate General of Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has appointed senior advocate Birendra Saraf as the Advocate General of Maharashtra from today, December 15.
The state government has issued a notification regarding the same. Earlier on December 14, the Maharashtra cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the advocate general (AG) Mr Ashutosh Kumbhakoni.
Kumbhakoni's resignation
As reported by the Free Press Journal, Mr Kumbhakoni had given his resignation in June after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government but the Shinde Fadnavis government had decided to keep it in abeyance till December. Mr Kumbhakoni had tendered his resignation to the Governor.
