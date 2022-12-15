e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Governor Koshyari appoints Birendra Saraf as the new Advocate General of Maharashtra

Mumbai: Governor Koshyari appoints Birendra Saraf as the new Advocate General of Maharashtra

Earlier on December 14, the Maharashtra cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the advocate general (AG) Mr Ashutosh Kumbhakoni.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
New advocate general Birendra Saraf | LinkedIn
Follow us on

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has appointed senior advocate Birendra Saraf as the Advocate General of Maharashtra from today, December 15.

The state government has issued a notification regarding the same. Earlier on December 14, the Maharashtra cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the advocate general (AG) Mr Ashutosh Kumbhakoni.

Kumbhakoni's resignation

As reported by the Free Press Journal, Mr Kumbhakoni had given his resignation in June after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government but the  Shinde Fadnavis government had decided to keep it in abeyance till December. Mr Kumbhakoni had tendered his resignation to the Governor.

Read Also
Maharashtra Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni gets MoS rank
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

The state of a house that is half-half in both Maharashtra & Telangana

The state of a house that is half-half in both Maharashtra & Telangana

Maharashtra: BJP strongly defends government’s move to cancel award for Ghandy's translated book

Maharashtra: BJP strongly defends government’s move to cancel award for Ghandy's translated book

Maharashtra: Woman killed by tiger; 50 dead in Chandrapur this year in big cat attacks

Maharashtra: Woman killed by tiger; 50 dead in Chandrapur this year in big cat attacks

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra govt announces hike in financial assistance to farmers hit by rains &...

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra govt announces hike in financial assistance to farmers hit by rains &...

TJS George to get Mumbai Press Club's lifetime achievement award

TJS George to get Mumbai Press Club's lifetime achievement award