Mumbai: Government employees can now open salary accounts in 15 private banks

Now, the Maharashtra government has allowed its employees to open salary and pension accounts in the private banks. The only rider is that private banks will have to enter into an agreement to handle such transactions.

The Finance Department deputy secretary Indrajit Gore, on Thursday, issued a notification in this regard. The government has already allowed in a limited way for employees to do transactions with private banks by opening salary and pensions accounts. The government has increased the number of banks.

The 15 private banks have already signed an agreement with the government, where the employees can now open salary and allowances accounts. The list of these banks included Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, SBM Bank India, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and City Union Bank.

On the other hand, the government has inked an agreement with 13 banks for employees to open their pensions accounts. These included Federal Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBM Bank India, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank and City Union Bank.