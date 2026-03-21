Mumbai: Govandi Tailor Allegedly Flees With Customers’ Clothes & Advance Payments Ahead Of Eid, Chaos Ensues

screengrab from F3news

Mumbai: Tension prevailed in Govandi after a video surfaced on social media showing a large group of residents gathered outside a locked tailoring shop, alleging that the shop owner fled with their clothes and money just ahead of Eid.

The incident reportedly took place at Sundeep Tailor Shop in Govandi. In the viral video, shared by the Instagram page ‘F3 News’, dozens of people can be seen standing outside the shuttered shop, visibly agitated as they seek answers over their missing garments.

According to the person shooting the video, several customers had handed over clothes to the tailor ahead of Eid, one of the most significant festivals for the Muslim community. However, upon arriving to collect their outfits, they found the shop shut, with the tailor allegedly absconding without returning either the clothes or advance payments.

The person recording the video refers to the incident as a “Govandi scam”, claiming that the tailor has run away, leaving customers distressed on the eve of the festival. Many in the crowd expressed concern over losing not just their own outfits, but also those belonging to their family members, particularly women, for whom festive attire holds special importance.

“They have ruined our Eid,” the man adds, highlighting the frustration among those gathered. Several individuals also claimed that people had travelled from distant areas to collect their garments, only to be left disappointed.

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As tensions escalated, some individuals reportedly suggested breaking open the shop’s lock to retrieve their belongings. However, the landlord is said to have intervened, preventing any such action.

The visuals further show the crowd swelling as more affected customers arrive at the location, making phone calls, arguing, and discussing possible next steps. The atmosphere remained tense, with no immediate resolution in sight.

While the exact whereabouts of the tailor remain unknown, the incident has raised concerns over trust and accountability in local businesses, particularly during peak festive periods. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

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