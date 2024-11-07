Mumbai: 'Got ₹55 Lakh Extortion Call From Bishnoi Gang,' Claims Fashion Designer

The Sewri police have booked a case following the complaint of a fashion designer, who claimed to have received a Rs55 lakh extortion call from the Bishnoi gang.
In her complaint, the Mazgaon Dock resident said that a few days ago, she received the call from an unknown number, while she was home. Claiming to be a member of the Bishnoi gang, the caller told the fashion designer to pay Rs55 lakh, which according to him, she owes to someone. Giving a week's deadline to arrange the funds, the caller said, “Do not go against us. You have a family to think about. Aren’t you concerned about your life?”
Initially, the fashion designer ignored the threat, but approached the police as per the advice of an acquaintance.
