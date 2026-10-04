Mumbai Goregaon Toilet Deaths Electroplating Firm Owner Arrested In UP Over Alleged Toxic Waste Dumping

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Mumbai: Five days after two persons died in a public toilet due to suspected inhalation of toxic fumes, the owner of an electroplating firm was nabbed in Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening, marking the second arrest in the case.

Ramdhani Yadav, 45, ran ‘Sai Electroplaters Company’ on Ram Mandir Road in Goregaon East. Police said he was caught at a relative’s home in Jaunpur and that he had been changing locations to avoid capture. The first accused, landlord Navinchandra Chawda, who rented the premises to Yadav, remains in judicial custody.

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Two died in public toilet

Prabhakar Dhivar, 24, and Bhavik Desai, 18, died in a Goregaon public toilet on September 27. The incident occurred when hazardous waste containing hydrochloric and sulphuric acids was allegedly dumped into a drainage pipeline by Yadav’s workers.

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Police tracked accused

Two Vanrai police teams had been tracking Yadav since September 28. “He fled Mumbai as soon as he got wind of the deaths,” an officer said. The teams are bringing him back to the city.

Toxic chemicals stored without licences

Investigators found that Yadav stored toxic chemicals without BMC or pollution-control licences.