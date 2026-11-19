Aurum Tower CHS Ltd at S.V Road Goregaon | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: The Maharashtra State Co-operative Appellate Court has stayed a Goregaon housing society’s decision to hike monthly maintenance charges by nearly four times for two flats in its D wing, holding that contributions must be calculated flat-wise and not wing-wise under the model bye-laws.

The court directed Aurum Tower Co-operative Housing Society in Goregaon West to keep in abeyance its March 27, 2022, AGM resolution and the subsequent circular implementing revised charges from July 1, 2022.

It also ordered the society to recalculate the charges through an independent chartered accountant, consider members’ objections and apply the revised rates uniformly across all four wings.

Aurum Tower CHS Ltd at S.V Road Goregaon | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Court Finds Maintenance Hike Arbitrary

“A bare perusal of the said resolution clearly reveals that AGM of the society decided to recalculate the maintenance charges after considering actual expenses for each wing and to appoint a Chartered Accountant to confirm the said calculations and then to display the same on the notice board and after considering the objections of the members received, to finalize and revise the billing. However, it appears that thereafter the society neither held AGM or SGM wherein the recalculated maintenance charges, that too, approved by the Chartered Accountant are placed and discussed. It also seen that the society never discussed the objections of the members on the recalculated maintenance charges and finalized the same unanimously.…The said discrepancy in the maintenance amount clearly reveals that society has arbitrarily fixed the maintenance amount wing wise causing prejudice to the disputants. The opponent society without following the known procedure of law has increased the maintenance charges,” the court observed.

The order was passed by appellate court president S.S. Sapatnekar, who allowed the appeal filed by two members, Ramawadh Devnandan Jayaswal, 71, and his son Nishit Jayaswal, 44. They had challenged a February 23, 2026, order of Co-operative Court No. 4, Mumbai, rejecting their plea for interim relief.

Maintenance Raised From ₹7,867 To Over ₹27,000

The dispute arose after the society increased the monthly maintenance for the two D-wing flats from ₹7,867 each to ₹27,166 and ₹29,266, respectively. The members argued that the hike was arbitrary and disproportionately high compared with charges levied on flats in the other wings.

The society, which has four wings — A, B, C and D — with 82, 55, 76 and two flats, respectively, maintained that the revised charges reflected each wing’s actual expenses. It argued that the March 2022 AGM had authorised a wing-wise recalculation, which was verified by a chartered accountant and subsequently approved by the managing committee.

No Subsequent General Body Approval

However, the appellate court found that the AGM had only authorised recalculation, appointment of an independent chartered accountant and display of the figures on the notice board to invite objections. The society had not produced a subsequent general body resolution adopting the revised charges after considering those objections. It also failed to produce evidence that the revision had been approved at an earlier AGM held on September 30, 2018.

The court held that Model Bye-laws 65, 66 and 67 require maintenance contributions to be calculated for individual flats or units, rather than imposed on a wing-wise basis.

Highlighting the disparity, the court noted that the calculation placed on record showed monthly charges of ₹2,529 per flat in A wing, ₹2,643 in B wing and ₹2,357 in C wing, compared with ₹21,180 per flat in D wing under the disputed calculation. Since D wing had only two flats, the wing-wise method placed an exorbitant burden on their owners.

Separate Facilities No Justification For Hike

The court also rejected the society’s justification that D wing had separate water and electricity connections and a separate lift. It noted that the wing had been constructed by the developer in accordance with the approved plan and the members could not be held responsible for the facilities provided there.

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While observing that societies can revise maintenance charges, the court said they must follow the bye-laws and cannot pass arbitrary or unreasonable resolutions that prejudice minority members merely on the strength of majority support.

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