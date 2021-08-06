Mumbai: Goldman Gang members booked for violating COVID-19 protocols amid night curfew on Juhu beach

Santacruz Police have booked members of Goldman Gang, for allegedly violating the lockdown, social distancing and night curfew norms, as they were seen roaming on the Juhu Beach, past the night curfew hours, in a group of 50, travelling in 10-12 four wheelers. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Disease Act.

According to police sources, the accused men, wearing big gold chains and ornaments, had reached Juhu beach on Thursday night, around 11pm, which was past the night curfew hours, as mandated by the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government, which restricts movement between 11pm and 5am. The accused men had arrived at the spot in a fleet of cars and were seen without masks and in clear violation of social distancing rules.

A video of this incident had gone viral and the Santacruz Police were alerted about it. Acting on this Information, a case was lodged against the miscreants, wherein they were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience of orders promulgated by public servant and violating COVID related rules laid by the government.