Mumbai: Gold worth ₹ 4 crore seized from 11 foreigners

The Mumbai Airport Customs on Friday seized gold worth Rs4.14 crore from 11 foreigners.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 05:16 AM IST
article-image
File photo
According to officials, the agency seized 8.3kg gold in the form of wax valued at Rs4.14 crore from foreign nationals who had arrived from Sharjah.

“The gold was found concealed in their body cavities. It was packed with plastic and over 90 capsules were recovered. The matter came to light when foreign objects were found from these persons during examination,” the officials said.

The agency is now questioning the suspects to ascertain who handed over the gold to them and who was to receive the consignment.

article-image

