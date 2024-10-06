Mumbai: Gold & Cash Worth ₹1.48 Crore Seized At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport; 2 Held

Mumbai: Mumbai customs arrested two passengers and seized gold and foreign currency worth lakhs at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.

According to Mumbai Customs, 1.165 kg of gold worth around Rs 84 lakh and foreign currency worth Rs 63.98 lakh was seized during an operation on the intervening night of October 4 and 5.

On the night of 4-5 th Oct '24, CSMIA, Mumbai, across two cases, seized 1.165 kg of gold approx v/a ₹84 Lacs concealed on body and Foreign currency worth ₹63.98 Lacs concealed in hollow handle of the trolley bag and in the cabin bag of the passenger. 02 passengers were arrested pic.twitter.com/jGIFcYsyxx — Mumbai Customs-III (@mumbaicus3) October 5, 2024

The officials said that the gold was found concealed on the body of the accused.

Statement Of Mumbai Customs

"On the night of October 4-5, Mumbai customs from the airport seized 1.165 kg of gold, approximately Rs 84 lakhs, and foreign currency worth Rs 63.98 lakhs across two cases," Mumbai Customs said in a statement.

"Gold was found concealed on the body and Foreign currency was inside the hollow handlebar of the trolley bag and the cabin bag of the passengers. Two passengers were arrested," the officials said.

An investigation into the matter is underway, they added.