 Mumbai: Gold & Cash Worth ₹1.48 Crore Seized At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport; 2 Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Gold & Cash Worth ₹1.48 Crore Seized At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport; 2 Held

Mumbai: Gold & Cash Worth ₹1.48 Crore Seized At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport; 2 Held

"On the night of October 4-5, Mumbai customs from the airport seized 1.165 kg of gold, approximately Rs 84 lakhs & foreign currency worth Rs 63.98 lakhs across two cases. Gold was found concealed on the body and Foreign currency was inside the hollow handlebar of the trolley bag and the cabin bag of the passengers. Two passengers were arrested," officials said.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Mumbai customs arrested two passengers and seized gold and foreign currency worth lakhs at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.

According to Mumbai Customs, 1.165 kg of gold worth around Rs 84 lakh and foreign currency worth Rs 63.98 lakh was seized during an operation on the intervening night of October 4 and 5.

Read Also
Mumbai: Thieves Steal ₹10 Lakh Worth Of Paithani Sarees During Home Exhibition In Dadar; Case...
article-image

The officials said that the gold was found concealed on the body of the accused.

Statement Of Mumbai Customs

FPJ Shorts
IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates & Videos: Wounded Team India Meets Confident Pakistan In High-Profile Dubai Match
IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates & Videos: Wounded Team India Meets Confident Pakistan In High-Profile Dubai Match
IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Down Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh & Jitesh Sharma’s Batting In Mumbaikar Style; Video
IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Down Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh & Jitesh Sharma’s Batting In Mumbaikar Style; Video
Agra: 4 Students Held For Circulating Obscene Video & Blackmailing Teacher
Agra: 4 Students Held For Circulating Obscene Video & Blackmailing Teacher
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Distribute Financial Aid To Girl Students Under Nijut Moina Scheme Today
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Distribute Financial Aid To Girl Students Under Nijut Moina Scheme Today

"On the night of October 4-5, Mumbai customs from the airport seized 1.165 kg of gold, approximately Rs 84 lakhs, and foreign currency worth Rs 63.98 lakhs across two cases," Mumbai Customs said in a statement.

"Gold was found concealed on the body and Foreign currency was inside the hollow handlebar of the trolley bag and the cabin bag of the passengers. Two passengers were arrested," the officials said.

An investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tanishq Jewellery Servers Down; Billing And Transactions Affected In Mumbai Showrooms

Tanishq Jewellery Servers Down; Billing And Transactions Affected In Mumbai Showrooms

Mumbai: Gold & Cash Worth ₹1.48 Crore Seized At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport;...

Mumbai: Gold & Cash Worth ₹1.48 Crore Seized At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport;...

Navi Mumbai's Navratri 2024: Where to Celebrate & Dance

Navi Mumbai's Navratri 2024: Where to Celebrate & Dance

Maharashtra: Director General Of Police Relents To ECI & Transfers 111 Inspectors Out Of Mumbai...

Maharashtra: Director General Of Police Relents To ECI & Transfers 111 Inspectors Out Of Mumbai...

Navi Mumbai: 2 Panvel Teens Booked For Morphing Female Classmate's Nude Photo, Sharing It On...

Navi Mumbai: 2 Panvel Teens Booked For Morphing Female Classmate's Nude Photo, Sharing It On...